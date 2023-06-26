Mon 26 June 2023

In early 2023, the board of Freenet Project, Inc - the nonprofit that started work in 1999 - decided to rename its new project Locutus to "Freenet." This required that Freenet change its name. Locutus began development in 2019, and has different design priorities. Freenet began development in 1999.

As part of the renaming process, following community suggestions and voting, we chose the name Hyphanet after a mycorrhizal network. Hyphae join with plant roots to form connections between fungi, and allow underground communication between trees in a forest.

We've done our best to ensure that old links still work, and that images and whatnot aren't broken after applying the name change to this website, but if we missed something, please let us know!

For more information, see the mailing list announcement thread.